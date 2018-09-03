Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan

APP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to check Hawala-Hundi, smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a high level meeting which decided to make the relevant laws more effective through required amendments for checking smuggling and Hawala-Hundi in the country.

The meeting, held here at the PM Office, constituted a committee to be headed by Attorney General for Pakistan and having representatives from Customs, State Bank, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The committee would present its recommendations to the prime minister within a week.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Interior to present its recommendations within a week for administrative measures regarding a coordinated and comprehensive strategy in that respect.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Secretary Commerce, Attorney General, State Bank Governor, FBR Chairman, FIA Director General and other senior officials.

The Secretary Commerce and FBR Chairman gave a comprehensive briefing to the prime minister about the losses to national economy caused by illegal transfer of amounts abroad through smuggling and Hawala-Hundi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

K-Electric extends full support to child who lost his arms

K-Electric extends full support to child who lost his arms
Fazl hints at withdrawal in favour of PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan

Fazl hints at withdrawal in favour of PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan
Sindh Governor, CM jointly visit Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine

Sindh Governor, CM jointly visit Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine
Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail

Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail
Load More load more

Spotlight

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’