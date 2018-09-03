PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to check Hawala-Hundi, smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a high level meeting which decided to make the relevant laws more effective through required amendments for checking smuggling and Hawala-Hundi in the country.



The meeting, held here at the PM Office, constituted a committee to be headed by Attorney General for Pakistan and having representatives from Customs, State Bank, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The committee would present its recommendations to the prime minister within a week.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Interior to present its recommendations within a week for administrative measures regarding a coordinated and comprehensive strategy in that respect.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Secretary Commerce, Attorney General, State Bank Governor, FBR Chairman, FIA Director General and other senior officials.

The Secretary Commerce and FBR Chairman gave a comprehensive briefing to the prime minister about the losses to national economy caused by illegal transfer of amounts abroad through smuggling and Hawala-Hundi.