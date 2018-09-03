Mon September 03, 2018
Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur who recently did a Bollywood Blockbuster ‘Airlift’ that drove a lot of fame to the veteran actress, gets back to reports which suggested that she is dating Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Nimrat took this to Twitter where she wrote ““Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

Nimrat Kaur has been discreetly dating the Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri for over two years, according to an Indian publication.

Howbeit, Bollywood life claims that it was Ravi and Nimrat’s mutual friend acted as a cupid. The report further suggested that the two of them were often seen together in spite of their busy schedules where recently they both were also seen as the ambassadors for a luxury car brand since 2015.

But on the work front, ‘Lunch box’ starlet seems busy with her upcoming web series ‘Test Case’ however the coach is currently in UK where the team is expected to play series against England.

Comments

