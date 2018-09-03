Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari meets with UN team to discuss women's rights

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari went into discourse about women’s issues with the country representative of UN Women on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader discussed the role of women’s in Pakistan’s progression with the country representative of UN Women, Jamshed M Kazi and deputy representative Aisha Mukhtar.

Dr Mazari ensuring to make rights of women her special focus, also avowed to make sure their representation is evident in the development of the country.

She further guaranteed her complete support to the representative in their struggle for gender equality and stated that efforts are being conducted through wide-ranging schemes of establishing the presence of women in all aspects throughout the country.