Mon September 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari meets with UN team to discuss women's rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen M Mazari talking to the Country Representative of UN Women, Jamshed M Kazi who called on her here in Islamabad on September 03, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari went into discourse about women’s issues with the country representative of UN Women on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader discussed the role of women’s in Pakistan’s progression with the country representative of UN Women, Jamshed M Kazi and deputy representative Aisha Mukhtar.

Dr Mazari ensuring to make rights of women her special focus, also avowed to make sure their representation is evident in the development of the country.

She further guaranteed her complete support to the representative in their struggle for gender equality and stated that efforts are being conducted through wide-ranging schemes of establishing the presence of women in all aspects throughout the country. 

