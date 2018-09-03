Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law's company under debts: Reports

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra’ father in law to be , Paul Jonas faced hard times after his real estate business files for bankruptcy with over $1 million debt, according to reports in TMZ.

Nick Jonas and his family including father, Paul Kevin Jonas and mother Denise Jonas stole the lime light during their recent visit to India. Nick and Priyanka Chopra made their engagement official on August 18, 2018, with a Roka ceremony and a private bash at the actress' residence in Mumbai.

Paul and Denise stood a part of all the celebrations and warmly welcomed Priyanka into the Jonas clan. While Priyanka and Nick recently jet-setted to Mexico for a quick vacation right after the duo got hitched.

Papa Jonas' construction and real estate company has a debt of $1 million that includes $268k that the company lost from a case judgment, according to legal reports. Consequently, Paul is going to be selling some of his company's property, sources said.