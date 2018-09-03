Mon September 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

First Man trailer: Takes back to Armstrong’s expedition of space

After taking away most of the awards of the season with La La Land, Ryan Gosling and Oscar award-winning director Damien Chazelle have teamed up for the upcoming biopic.

‘First Man” exhibits the astounding journey of Armstrong, the Korean War aviator-turned-astronaut through crucial years, starting in 1961 and culminating on July 20, 1969 when he famously emerged from Apollo 11’s lunar module to take a humanity-defining "one small step" on the moon.

The story plot is inspired by Hansen’s book which is an extensive chronicle of Armstrong’s career in flying based on fifty hours of interviews.

‘First Man’ is slated to release on October 12th. It will also feature performances from Jason Clarke, Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Cairn Hinds, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, and Lukas Haas, however  Steven Spielberg will serve as executive producer. 

