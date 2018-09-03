Deepika Padukone to star next to Vin Diesel once again!

Most of the Bollywood stars have made their mark outside their countries and now megastar Deepika Padukone is ready to venture out into the West for the second time.



After debuting next to Hollywood hunk Vin Diesel in ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’, the Piku starlet will be seen in the upcoming installment of the franchise too, as confirmed by director DJ Caruso.

The affirmation was made after Caruso welcomed on board Chinese star, Roy Wang and was asked by a fan about the participation of the Bollywood beauty queen in the film; that is when the director confirmed saying “Yes!”

As per reports, the film is yet to go on floors and will be ready to hit theaters across the world in January 2019.

It was further revealed that one of the factors stalling the film from getting into the shooting process is because of Padukone’s wedding scheduled for November 20 reportedly.

The director of the franchise had previously expressed interest of adding some Bollywood spice to his upcoming project as well when he tweeted: “I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new?”



