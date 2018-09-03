Mon September 03, 2018
Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Sidhu addresses criticism over Pakistan visit, says he received message from 'friend Imran'

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, almost two weeks after his visit to Pakistan, has revealed on Sunday that he recently received a message from Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

Imran Khan has sent a message expressing desire of peace and tranquility between Pakistan and India, Sidhu said. 

“Kargil war happened after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee returned from Pakistan. Pathankot attack happened after PM Narendra Modi returned from Pakistan, but when Sidhu returned from Pakistan and some nok-jhonk (bickering) took place, the message from my friend came that 'we want peace... You take one step and we will take two'," Sidhu said, referring to Imran.

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan for the oath-taking ceremony of premier Imran was marred by controversy and not received well back home after he was snapped hugging Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.

Sidhu's gesture sparked anger and drew staunch criticism from Indian politicians and leaders who condemned his actions.

Speaking at an event organised by Youth Congress on Sunday, Sidhu clarified his stance on visiting Pakistan, stating that the only way for relationship between India and Pakistan to improve is through discourse.

“Sportsmen or cricketers -- be it Wasim Akram, Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli -- or artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan... they associate with people and I too went to Pakistan with this hope only," he said. 

