Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

WASHINGTON: A US Army director who was recently offered a top position with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will reportedly no longer take the post after BuzzFeed unearthed his previous anti-Muslim Facebook posts.

According to details, Guy Sands-Pingot, a brigadier general, was reportedly slated to start as a new USCIS deputy director in September. But the news outlet unearthed some of his old anti-Muslim Facebook posts in which he compared Islam to the Nazi party. When media outlet asked USCIS about the posts, a spokesman said the candidate would no longer be hired.

As per report, in his Anti-Islam articles, that are no longer available publicly, Sands-Pingot allegedly bashed Muslim intellectuals and the “political axis” for describing terrorists attacks as solitary acts of violence, and not the teachings of Islamic beliefs.

"It would undermine their fantasy of their not being an Islamic threat to the non-islamic world and peoples," Sands-Pingot wrote two years ago, according to BuzzFeed.



"This is similar to saying crimes committed by nazi storm troopers had nothing to do with the Nazi Party even though every propoganda point of the Nazi Party political and social platform clearly spelled out what they would do and why they would do it, and to whom they would do it to." Sands-Pingot also commented on or shared several anti-Muslim Facebook posts, BuzzFeed reported.

When the outlet asked the USCIS about Sands-Pingot’s anti-Muslim posts, spokesman Michael Bars said the new hire would not be coming to the agency after all.

Sands-Pingot previously served in the US Army for more than 28 years and was also the previous director of human capital at the Army Reserve chief’s office, BuzzFeed reported, according to biographies available online.