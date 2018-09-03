Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
PM launches drive to plant 10 bn trees in five years

PM launches drive to plant 10 bn trees in five years
The season of follies

The season of follies
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi

Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi
RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

World

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

WASHINGTON: A US Army director who was recently offered a top position with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will reportedly no longer take the post after BuzzFeed unearthed his previous anti-Muslim Facebook posts.

According to details, Guy Sands-Pingot, a brigadier general, was reportedly slated to start as a new USCIS deputy director in September. But the news outlet unearthed some of his old anti-Muslim Facebook posts  in which  he  compared Islam to the Nazi party.  When media outlet asked USCIS about the posts, a spokesman said the candidate would no longer be hired.

As per report, in his Anti-Islam articles, that are no longer available publicly, Sands-Pingot allegedly bashed Muslim intellectuals and the “political axis” for describing terrorists attacks as solitary acts of violence, and not the teachings of Islamic beliefs.

"It would undermine their fantasy of their not being an Islamic threat to the non-islamic world and peoples," Sands-Pingot wrote two years ago, according to BuzzFeed.

"This is similar to saying crimes committed by nazi storm troopers had nothing to do with the Nazi Party even though every propoganda point of the Nazi Party political and social platform clearly spelled out what they would do and why they would do it, and to whom they would do it to." Sands-Pingot also commented on or shared several anti-Muslim Facebook posts, BuzzFeed reported.

When the outlet asked the USCIS about Sands-Pingot’s anti-Muslim posts, spokesman Michael Bars said the new hire would not be coming to the agency after all.

Sands-Pingot previously served in the US Army for more than 28 years and was also the previous director of human capital at the Army Reserve chief’s office, BuzzFeed reported, according to biographies available online.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Raging fire tears through historic Brazil museum

Raging fire tears through historic Brazil museum
Daily horoscope for Monday, September 3, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 3, 2018
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!