Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi

Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

World

REUTERS
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS: Fighter jets roared over the US Naval Academy on Sunday in a final tribute to former Senator John McCain as the Vietnam War hero and two-time presidential candidate was laid to rest at the military college that began his career six decades ago.

As three F-18 jets from the Navy´s Blue Angels show squadron streaked overhead, a fourth plane broke formation and arced skyward, marking the conclusion of an extraordinary five-day show of mourning for one of the United States´ most admired politicians. Family and friends, along with the Naval Academy´s class of 1958 and its current student body, bade a final farewell in a private service at the Naval Academy chapel before McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81, was interred in a cemetery on the academy grounds. "I watched them lay my friend to rest today. I will miss him," Senator Jeff Flake, who represented Arizona alongside McCain in Congress, wrote on Twitter.
Crowds gathered along the route of the motorcade bearing McCain´s body. At one point, a large American flag hung suspended between two cranes on a bridge. McCain´s burial plot was next to his classmate and friend, Admiral Chuck Larson, a former commander of US Pacific Command who died in 2014, according to the McCain family. Among those paying tribute to McCain at Sunday´s private service were his sons Jack and Don, retired Army General David Petraeus and Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time political ally and friend. McCain, an often imposing presence for decades in U. S. defense and foreign policy, was eulogized by former U. S. presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as his daughter Meghan McCain on Saturday at a Washington ceremony.

Without naming Trump, McCain´s daughter, Bush and Obama all rebuked Trump, who feuded with the late senator and mocked his military service, which included 5-1/2 years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. During both the Washington ceremony and the Annapolis burial, Trump was at his private golf course in Virginia. Before the burial Graham, appearing on CNN, said; "I´m going to try to focus on the fact that I´m going to admit to what I´ve lost. I cannot think of anything I´ve done in politics of consequence, any cause I´ve engaged in, that John was not there, that I was not his wingman. "Joseph Lieberman, a former U. S. senator and close friend, said on CNN: "I say goodbye and my heart will be heavy. I´ll shed a tear and yet I´ll thank God that I knew a man like John McCain so well. "

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills three

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills three
Turkey calls US 'wild wolves', vows to abandon dollar in trade

Turkey calls US 'wild wolves', vows to abandon dollar in trade
Kathmandu airport scare after plane skids off runway

Kathmandu airport scare after plane skids off runway
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!