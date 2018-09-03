Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is  sincere and courageous to put the country on the track of development and prosperity.

Taking to media,  she said Imran Khan would bring political and economic stability in the country by resolving all national issues, adding that Pakistan is confronting a number of challenges but the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Khan would resolve all issues.

She added; "I had attended three federal cabinet meetings and observed that Imran Khan was sincere and courageous to put the country on the track of development and prosperity."

Commending the Prime Minister  for giving 100-day plan during election campaign, Fehmida Mirza said  that accountability across the board was also part of the plan.

Imran Khan had asserted in his first speech that accountability would be held across the board against corrupt elements, she added.

She  said Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in the general election and prime minister’s polls.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine
No holiday announced in Sindh: spokesman

No holiday announced in Sindh: spokesman
BAP to support PTI's candidate for president: CM Jam Kamal

BAP to support PTI's candidate for president: CM Jam Kamal
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
England win fourth Test to take series against India

England win fourth Test to take series against India

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!