Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere and courageous to put the country on the track of development and prosperity.

Taking to media, she said Imran Khan would bring political and economic stability in the country by resolving all national issues, adding that Pakistan is confronting a number of challenges but the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Khan would resolve all issues.

She added; "I had attended three federal cabinet meetings and observed that Imran Khan was sincere and courageous to put the country on the track of development and prosperity."

Commending the Prime Minister for giving 100-day plan during election campaign, Fehmida Mirza said that accountability across the board was also part of the plan.

Imran Khan had asserted in his first speech that accountability would be held across the board against corrupt elements, she added.

She said Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in the general election and prime minister’s polls.