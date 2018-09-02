No holiday announced in Sindh: spokesman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh government said that all educational institutions would remain open across the province as per schedule on Monday.
“The Chief Minister of Sindh has not declared any holiday in the province for Monday,” a spokesman for the provincial government clarified on Sunday evening.
The clarification came following rumours that the provincial government had announced Monday to be a holiday in the province.
