Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No holiday announced in Sindh: spokesman

KARACHI: The Sindh government said that all educational institutions would remain open across the province as per schedule on Monday.

“The Chief Minister of Sindh has not declared any holiday in the province for Monday,” a spokesman for the provincial government clarified on Sunday evening.

The clarification came following rumours that the provincial government had announced Monday to be a holiday in the province. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

BAP to support PTI's candidate for president: CM Jam Kamal

BAP to support PTI's candidate for president: CM Jam Kamal
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election
Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq

PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq
Load More load more

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg

Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg
England win fourth Test to take series against India

England win fourth Test to take series against India

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!