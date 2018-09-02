BAP to support PTI's candidate for president: CM Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Sunday said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would support Dr Arif Alve, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf''s (PTI) candidate for the president.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Dr Arif Alvi was the right person for the top slot.

To a question, Jam Kamal said the Pakistan armed forces and civilians had rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which would never be ignored.

He said the corrupt elements would not be tolerated in the chief minister''s office and other departments.

The Federal Government should help the provincial government in providing basic facilities of clean drinking water, education and health to the people of Balochistan, he added.