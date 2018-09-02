Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

APP
September 2, 2018

BAP to support PTI's candidate for president: CM Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Sunday said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would support Dr Arif Alve, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf''s (PTI) candidate for the president.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Dr Arif Alvi was the right person for the top slot.

To a question, Jam Kamal said the Pakistan armed forces and civilians had rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which would never be ignored.

He said the corrupt elements would not be tolerated in the chief minister''s office and other departments.

The Federal Government should help the provincial government in providing basic facilities of clean drinking water, education and health to the people of Balochistan, he added.

