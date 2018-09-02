Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

Sports

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Improve infrastructure for better first class cricket standard: Misbah-ul-Haq

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq stressed on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to improve the infrastructure of the grounds, dressing rooms and offices first if the Board wants to improve the standards of domestic cricket.

In his latest tweets, the former captain of Pakistan cricket team, who also captained Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, said:

“If we want to improve the standards of first class cricket PCB should take notice of this and don't let this happen. Imagine around 20 people in this room with lonely fan in this heat and a sluggish outfield.”

His another tweet said: “This is not a storeroom. This is LCCA ground's dressing room currently hosting first class match between SNGPL&Lahore whites. Six test players are playing in this match. I think players deserve better than this. Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket”.

Comments

England win fourth Test to take series against India
Ali gets Kohli as fourth Test heads for thrilling finish
Olympics boss hopes Koreas will march together at Tokyo
Olympic dreams as Asian Games close in Jakarta
ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg
England win fourth Test to take series against India

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!