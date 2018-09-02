Improve infrastructure for better first class cricket standard: Misbah-ul-Haq

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq stressed on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to improve the infrastructure of the grounds, dressing rooms and offices first if the Board wants to improve the standards of domestic cricket.

In his latest tweets, the former captain of Pakistan cricket team, who also captained Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, said:

“If we want to improve the standards of first class cricket PCB should take notice of this and don't let this happen. Imagine around 20 people in this room with lonely fan in this heat and a sluggish outfield.”

His another tweet said: “This is not a storeroom. This is LCCA ground's dressing room currently hosting first class match between SNGPL&Lahore whites. Six test players are playing in this match. I think players deserve better than this. Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket”.