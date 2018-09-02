Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

ISLAMABAD: PML-N and JUI-F have decided to stick to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s candidature for the election of President of Pakistan. 

In a press conference held after a meeting of PML-N and JUI-F leaders on Sunday, Maulana Fazl has urged the PPP to accept the decision of  opposition parties over his name for the coveted slot.

“PPP paved way for Imran Khan to become prime minister by abstaining in the vote for the leader of the house. They also let the PTI form the government in Punjab,” he lamented.

“I cannot withdraw from the election race as I will have to first seek approval from all opposition groups. On the other hand, PPP is independent to take back Aitzaz Ahsan’s name,” he argued.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Akram Khan Durrani accompanied the JUI-F chief, while PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.

Rehman said he enjoys cordial relation with the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, and requested him to withdraw his candidacy for the unity of opposition parties.

"PPP should accept opposition's candidate today for to express unity among them," he said.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N leader said that the opposition will put its maximum effort for success. "We will also talk to others political parties who have not yet agreed to support Fazl," the PML-N leader said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq

PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Load More load more

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg

Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg
England win fourth Test to take series against India

England win fourth Test to take series against India

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!