PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

ISLAMABAD: PML-N and JUI-F have decided to stick to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s candidature for the election of President of Pakistan.

In a press conference held after a meeting of PML-N and JUI-F leaders on Sunday, Maulana Fazl has urged the PPP to accept the decision of opposition parties over his name for the coveted slot.

“PPP paved way for Imran Khan to become prime minister by abstaining in the vote for the leader of the house. They also let the PTI form the government in Punjab,” he lamented.

“I cannot withdraw from the election race as I will have to first seek approval from all opposition groups. On the other hand, PPP is independent to take back Aitzaz Ahsan’s name,” he argued.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Akram Khan Durrani accompanied the JUI-F chief, while PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.

Rehman said he enjoys cordial relation with the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, and requested him to withdraw his candidacy for the unity of opposition parties.

"PPP should accept opposition's candidate today for to express unity among them," he said.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N leader said that the opposition will put its maximum effort for success. "We will also talk to others political parties who have not yet agreed to support Fazl," the PML-N leader said.