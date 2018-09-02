Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Peking University to organize exhibition to showcase Pakistani history, culture

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2018

Olympics boss hopes Koreas will march together at Tokyo

JAKARTA: Olympics chief Thomas Bach is to open talks with North and South Korea about marching and competing together at the 2020 Tokyo Games, he said on Sunday.

Bach was speaking at the Asian Games, where the two Koreas paraded together at the opening ceremony and joined forces in competition for the second time this year, after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee chief said such gestures were becoming "natural and normal", adding that the Koreas may even form a joint relay team in Tokyo, without elaborating.

"We will speak with South Korea and North Korea (about) what can be done together on the occasion of the Games," he said in Jakarta.

"A joint march... maybe a joint team... a joint relay or whatever," said Bach, adding that he expected to begin discussions in October or November.

At the Asian Games, the two Koreas formed joint teams in rowing, canoeing and women´s basketball, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Olympic dreams as Asian Games close in Jakarta

Anderson double leaves India reeling in fourth Test

Sex scandal didn´t harm Japan´s Asian display, says JOC

India set 245 to win fourth Test against England

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

Olympics boss hopes Koreas will march together at Tokyo

Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

