Sun September 02, 2018
AFP
September 2, 2018

Anderson double leaves India reeling in fourth Test

SOUTHAMPTON: James Anderson closed in on Glenn McGrath´s record for the most Test wickets taken by a fast bowler as England eyed a series-clinching win over India at Southampton on Sunday.

India, 2-1 down in this five-match contest, were 46 for three in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test.

That left them needing a further 199 runs to reach their victory target of 245.

Anderson, England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, had lunch figures of two for 15 in six overs.

He was now on a career tally of 559 Test wickets, just four behind retired Australia great McGrath´s mark of 563.

India, bidding to become just the second team in history to win a five-match Test series from 2-0 down, were looking to captain Virat Kohli for another major innings.

The star batsman, who has already scored two hundreds this series, was 10 not out with Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 13.

England thought they had Kohli lbw for nine to off-spinner Moeen Ali.

But after England´s review of an original not out decision from Sri Lanka´s Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Joel Wilson ruled there had been an inside edge.

It was a tight call but there was no debate when Rahane, on 12, was reprieved after falling lbw to Sam Curran, with replays revealing the ball had struck him outside off stump.

The scale of India´s task was evident from the fact they had only three times before scored 200 or more in the fourth innings to win a Test match outside of Asia.

After they wrapped up England´s second innings for 271, India saw KL Rahul bowled for a duck by a Stuart Broad delivery the batsman could do little about as the ball kept exceptionally low.

Anderson, surprisingly, had gone wicketless in an India first innings 273 that featured Cheteshwar Pujara´s excellent 132 not out -- his maiden Test century in England.

But Anderson had Pujara lbw for just five on Sunday with a ball that cut back into the right-hander.

Anderson took his second wicket in four balls when left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan pushed forward and saw a thick outside edge well caught two-handed in the gully by Ben Stokes.

India were now 22 for three inside nine overs.

Earlier, India needed just 19 minutes to dismiss England after the hosts resumed on their overnight 260 for eight.

Mohammed Shami had Broad caught behind for a golden duck off the first ball of Sunday´s play.

That left Shami, for the second time in the match, on a hat-trick at the start of his next over after he had ended Saturday´s play by dismissing Adil Rashid.

Curran, 37 not out overnight, survived the hat-trick and later drove off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, whose 37.1 overs yielded just one wicket, down the ground for a textbook four.

But in sight of his second fifty of the match, Curran was run out for 46 going for a second by Ishant Sharma´s throw to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Shami led India´s attack with four for 57 in 16 overs.

