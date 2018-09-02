India set 245 to win fourth Test against England

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Southampton: India were set a target of 245 to win the fourth Test against England on the fourth day of five at Southampton on Sunday.
England, 2-1 up in this five-match series, were dismissed for 271 in their second innings after resuming on 260 for eight.
The most India have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test in England is 174 at The Oval in 1971. That match also marked their first Test-match win on English soil.
