Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon's room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
'IGP, RPO didn't ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka'
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

AFP
September 2, 2018

India set 245 to win fourth Test against England

Southampton: India were set a target of 245 to win the fourth Test against England on the fourth day of five at Southampton on Sunday.

England, 2-1 up in this five-match series, were dismissed for 271 in their second innings after resuming on 260 for eight.

The most India have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test in England is 174 at The Oval in 1971. That match also marked their first Test-match win on English soil.

