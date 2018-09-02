MQM-P leader Ali Raza Abidi quits party: sources

KARACHI: Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi has resigned from party membership and forwarded his resignation to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, sources said.



The former member National Assembly resigned over distribution of party ticket for NA-243 seat, sources said.

MQM-P had filed nomination papers of Faisal Sabzwari for by-elections in NA-243 and ignored Ali Raza Abidi.