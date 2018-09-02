Security forces recover cache of arms from North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Spinkai Sar area of North Waziristan and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition buried under ground.



An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here Saturday said the recovered arms and ammunition included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rocket launchers, grenades, ammunition of various types and explosives.

The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.