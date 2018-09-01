Aitzaz Ahsan's win will be tantamount to victory of all liberal forces: PPP

KARACHI: PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari said that Aitzaz Ahsan's victory in the upcoming presidential election would be equivalent to victory of all liberal forces.

" PPP has nominated Ahsan, which would be remembered in history. Our friends should realise that his victory would be tantamount to victory of all liberal forces," Zardari told PPP's MNAs, senators and other members, according to PPP.

"Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan is one of the oldest Party friends and he is our candidate for the office of President of Pakistan. Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman is also a candidate for the same office but we have to see which candidate could represent the image of the country more positively and dynamically."

Ahsan had come forward as attorney of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto when late President Ishaq Khan had implicated her in fake case. He had then vowed that he would not allow Ishaq Khan to try Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but would try him instead.



PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also spoke on the occasion.

The address was held in connection to the Presidential campaign of Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan.

Zardari said that Pakistan has stuck in serious challenges and hence the overall situation calls for practical manifestation of serenity and sanity.



Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged upon the legislators to vote for Aitzaz Ahsan and said that every effort is made in order to keep the unity of the opposition on one point agenda.

The PPP Chairman said that PPP would raise the voice of concern over rigging in the general elections because the political engineering and rigging would finally cause the masses to lose their faith and trust in the process of elections.

He said that when the opposition asked for a substitute candidate in lieu of Aitzaz for the office of President, three names were laid before them say; 1- Aitzaz. 2- Aitzaz and 3- Aitzaz.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is the blessing of the democracy that three consecutive elections have been conducted in the country and power was transferred.

"There is no comparison of Aitzaz with candidate of PTI for the same office of President of Pakistan," he said, adding that Asif Zardari had been country’s most powerful President and it was the PPP’s grand act to transfer President’s special powers to the Parliament and the Prime Minister.

Bilawal said that the present government of PTI is after revoking the 18th constitutional amendment, which the PPP would oppose with full intensity.

The presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan, CM Sindh Murad Ali, Shah Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qaim Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar and other party leaders were also present.