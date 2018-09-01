Sat September 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Javed Akhtar steps into digital realm by writing his debut, “Barefoot 11” which is a web-series revolving around a Hindu and a Muslim who unite a divided India reeling under the partition through soccer. 

This story plot was built to celebrate the golden era of Indian football in the country.

“This is something I have never done before, so it’s really exciting,” shared Akhtar, while talking about Voot’s upcoming web series Barefoot 11 with a an Indian publication in an interview.

The veteran actor further added on how making web series stays no more an experiment for Film makers as there is so much to create and innovate, “There are so many original series being made. And I must add the standard is superb. There’s so much for the audience to consume. I have been hooked to quite a few of them. Personally, House of Cards remains at the top till now. I am eagerly waiting for its next season, which is supposedly its last. I am amazed to find so many well-written shows on the web.”

Amidst, he also lauded the current content produced on web and he looks forward in contributing to it.

Amidst, he also lauded the current content produced on web and he looks forward in contributing to it.

Javed Akhtar’s children Zoya and Farhan have also ventured into the digital world with projects like Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, previously.

