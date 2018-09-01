Sat September 01, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 1, 2018

Over 1.5 million saplings to be planted in 18 major cities on Sunday

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has established 190 points across the country for distribution of free of charge saplings to rejuvenate the public for taking part in the mega tree plantation drive which will go underway on Sunday.

"The ministry in collaboration with the Forest Department and private sector organizations, including major oil and mobile phone companies, is set to plant over 1.5 million saplings of indigenous species in 18 major cities tomorrow in connection with the 'Plant for Pakistan Day'", MoCC spokesperson Saleem Sheikh told APP Saturday.

The spokesperson said the drive was a starter of Prime Minister Imran Khan's electioneering promise of a tsunami tree plantation drive to plant 10 billion saplings across the country during the next five years.

Saleem said tree plantation on such mega scale was needed in Pakistan to check ever increasing temperature, thus contributing to the efforts to control global warming.

"The urban areas are our major focus and such activities will help bring down the cities' temperature by two to three degree centigrade," he added.

He said out of 10 billion, about 100 million saplings have already been planted so far.

He said some 6,000 saplings of Chir, Sukhchain and Kachnar would be distributed in the Federal Capital free of charge.

“Two distribution points had been set up in Sector F-10 near McDonalds and F-6 Super Market for the purpose”, he added.

The spokesperson said some 700,000 saplings of Shisham, Kachnar, Kikar, Phulai and Chir would be distributed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 500,000 saplings of Timar, Neem, Kikar, Shisham, Siris, Sohanjana and Imli in Sindh; 150,000 saplings of Shisham, Kikar, Phulai, Siris, Amaltas, Kachnar, Simal, Neem and others be distributed in Punjab, and 60,000 saplings Chilgoza Pine, Quetta Pine, Bhan, Kikar and Frash in Balochistan.

About 50,000 saplings would be distributed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

