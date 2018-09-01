I am not finished with you yet: Far-right Dutch MP to FM Qureshi

Right-winged Dutch politician Geert Wilders has taken a hit at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for celebrating the cancellation of his planned blasphemous contest.

The Dutch MP took to Twitter to retort to PTI leader's tweet claiming victory after the blasphemous cartoon contest had been called off on Friday.

The leader of the Party for Freedom had attacked the Pakistan government saying: “Dont claim victory too soon @pid_gov I am not finished with you yet. I will expose your barbarism in many other ways.”

The hate spewing tweets continued with the anti-Muslim politician speaking of the cancellation of the event coming consequentially to the ‘violent’ shape the protests in Pakistan had taken.