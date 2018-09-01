Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

LAHORE: A light earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Lahore and other cities of Punjab on Saturday afternoon, with reports of people rushing out of their houses and building, Geo reported.

According to initial reports reaching here, quake was felt in Lahore, Pakpattan, Jaranwala, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Gujrat, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan and other cities.

The epicentre of the quake was located 30 kilometers north of Nankana Sahib at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

There are no immediate reports of any causalities or property damages due to the quake.