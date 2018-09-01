Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari took gist upon chief justice’s raid at a local hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

Responding to a question regarding Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit to PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room, Zardari said, “What can we say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids.“

On concerns regarding Zardari's reservations to chief justice’s tours regardless of alcohol that was found in the PPP leader’s hospital room, Zardari stated, “I just know that there are thousands of cases pending before the SC which should also be pursued.”

A day earlier, Zardari was speaking to reporters outside a local banking court in Karachi where he had come to submit bail bonds worth Rs.2 million following an interim bail he secured in a money laundering case Friday.

In addition to the helicopter witticism, a journalist sought his response regarding why he had come to court in a car and not a helicopter, to which, the former president said, “Let’s see when I get it.”

The reporter went on pointing helicopters have become ‘inexpensive’. To this, Zardari nodded with "Yes, I’m hearing that it costs Rs50 -55.”

The court issued notice to the investigation officer of the case and summoned Zardari again on September 4, adjourning the hearing till the date.





