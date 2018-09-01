Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid

Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti gets Senate ticket

ISLAMABAD: Former Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti was awarded a ticket for Senate by the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The former provincial minister took to social media to thank the party’s leadership and Chief Minister Jam Kamal for entrusting him the Senate’s election ticket.

“I am thankful to @BAwamiParty and Chief Minister #Balochistan @jam_kamal for entrusting me the Senate Election ticket. I am also grateful to Secretary General @BAwamiParty Manzoor Kakar for surrendering in my favour,” he tweeted

Mr Bugti had served as Home Minister from January 2013 to May 2018. He was defeated in the 25 July 25 parliamentary elections .

In 2013, he had won the Provincial Assembly elections from Constituency PB-24 as a representative of the Baloch community from Dera Bugti with a clear majority as an independent candidate by securing 10013 votes, and after elections joined PML (N).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab
Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid

Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid
Ali Tareen, after graduating from Oxford has plans for 'Naya Pakistan'

Ali Tareen, after graduating from Oxford has plans for 'Naya Pakistan'

Pakistan Navy ship Aslat visits Jeddah

Pakistan Navy ship Aslat visits Jeddah
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!