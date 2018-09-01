Ex-Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti gets Senate ticket

ISLAMABAD: Former Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti was awarded a ticket for Senate by the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The former provincial minister took to social media to thank the party’s leadership and Chief Minister Jam Kamal for entrusting him the Senate’s election ticket.

“I am thankful to @BAwamiParty and Chief Minister #Balochistan @jam_kamal for entrusting me the Senate Election ticket. I am also grateful to Secretary General @BAwamiParty Manzoor Kakar for surrendering in my favour,” he tweeted

Mr Bugti had served as Home Minister from January 2013 to May 2018. He was defeated in the 25 July 25 parliamentary elections .

In 2013, he had won the Provincial Assembly elections from Constituency PB-24 as a representative of the Baloch community from Dera Bugti with a clear majority as an independent candidate by securing 10013 votes, and after elections joined PML (N).