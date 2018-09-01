Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Ace Bollywood director Karan Johar recently reacted on Twitter soon after the world went all crazy on his lookalike from the other side of border, named Usman and referred to him as someone who showed an uncanny resemblance to Karan Johar.

Usman, the Johar’s doppelganger took to twitter a few days back when he claimed that he looks exactly like illustrious Bollywood film maker Karan Johar as he wrote, “People say I look like Karan Johar!”

However, few also mentioned how Usman was surely the better version of ‘KJo’.







Previously in the past, Ranveer Singh’s lookalike from Faisalabad and Emran Hashmi’s doppelganger from Peshawar broke the internet in the same way.

