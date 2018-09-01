Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'

Asad Umar responds to brother Zubair's tweet on POL taxes

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

World

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Indian politician slammed with sedition charges for appraising Pakistan

Indian actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana has been charged for sedition after the former Congress party MP praised the people of Pakistan and lauded their hospitality.

A court in India's southern Karnataka province adjourned hearing of the sedition case recently filed against the lawmaker for “appreciating the people of Pakistan, India’s nuclear rival" as accused by a local lawyer. 

The issue surfaced when Divya, commonly known as Ramya, returned to India from Islamabad and called Pakistan a “good country” after she was overwhelmed by the way she was treated. 

With her comment, the 36-year-old politician also called out former Indian defence minister Manohar Paraikar’s who had earlier compared his visit to Pakistan  the same as “going to hell”.

Ramya’s trial for the sedition case - that dates back to the British colonial era - might end in a fine and prison sentence of up to 14 years  if charges against her are proven right. 

