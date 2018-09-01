He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

MUMBAI: Known as the gutsy, bold actress of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut recently said that the reason Sonu Sood pulled out of the actress’ upcoming directorial venture ‘Manikarnika’ is because ‘he didn’t want to work under a woman’.



‘Manikarnika’ - a biopic that revolves around the life and times of Queen of Jhansi featuring Kangana in the titular character - had some disputes over its directorial credits. Following which actor Sonu Sood pulled out of the project.

Regarding the newly-surfaced controversy, Kangana in a statement has come forth saying, “Sonu and I haven’t even met since the last shot with Krish (director) last year. He is busy filming Simmba. He couldn’t even give us tentative dates to match combinations with other actors. The producers showed him the film and writers narrated the patchwork to him. He refused to meet me. He vehemently denied to work under a woman director, which is kind of amusing because Sonu is a dear friend and I have even launched the music of a film that he produced at his request. Even though the team suggested that they have full faith in me, it seems, Sonu had neither dates nor faith.”

Adding further, the ‘Queen’ starlet stated, “And when I last spoke to him, he suggested that I can go ahead with someone else and when I narrated the script to Zeeshan Ayyub, he called the studio and gave the dates. By that time, it was too late as Zeeshan gave me dates for September. Now I hear I had a showdown with him. When I never met him, never directed him, when did I have this showdown?”

On the other hand, a spokesman for Sonu Sood clarified, “Sonu has always been a thorough professional and honoured all his commitments. He had informed the makers of Manikarnika about his dates and schedule well in advance. Inconveniencing the team of his current film, to accommodate the demands of another are against his professional principles. Sonu has taken the higher road ahead and wishes the team of Manikarnika all the best.”

However, the producer of the film Kamal Jain stated that Sonu’s departure from the film was mutual.

“Our team is totally focused and dedicated to finish the patchwork shoot to complete the film on time as our release date of 25th Jan 2019 is set in stone. The post production and VFX is going on in full swing and as well as the balance and patch shoot. I have utmost respect and love for Sonu and he is like family to us. With a heavy heart, we have mutually decided to part ways due to his date unavailability. He is a thorough professional and have his dates committed to Simmba which is also releasing in December. I would love to work with him in the future again.”

It is being said that Sonu's portions already recorded in the film, are now to be rescheduled and re-shot with another actor.

‘Manikarnika’, slated to release in January 2019 after an unfortunate postponement, starred Sonu Sood in a pivotal lead character. With this new setback, some speculate the release of the film might be pushed further.