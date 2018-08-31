Fri August 31, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

IFA 2018: AI opens curtains with cool upgrades for your everyday gadgets

BERLIN, Germany: IFA 2018 has unveiled its weeklong super-tech display with surprising upgrades one could ask for everyday ordinary appliances and gadgets.

IFA, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics, opens its curtains for the public this week on August 31 in Berlin and is slated to run until September 5.

From see-through fridges to a bottom freezer refrigerator, the annual tech celebration has dishwashers that lift racks themselves among other amusing features in the ordinarily practical category of appliances.

The Global tech exhibition has a watch on display that shares tech with an e-reader, has many surprises for video gamers, and headsets are evolving with comfier fitting.

There is an AI-powered robo-dog, self-balancing hover boards and e-skates, and cordless vacuum cleaners to run on the floor, including Tony Stark likely robo legs.

With new glasses, lenses and helmets, “there are more and more technologies available that include very-high quality content, whether it’s augmented-reality Harry Potter or shopping applications”, Klaus Boehm of consultancy Deloitte told AFP.

