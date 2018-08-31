Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance
ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan

Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed

CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Sports

AFP
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan beat India 2-1 to claim women´s hockey gold

JAKARTA: Japan´s Motomi Kawamura drilled a penalty corner past India´s defences to claim the Asian Games women´s hockey title with a tense 2-1 win Friday.

India removed their goalkeeper for the final two minutes of the match in search of an equaliser as they chased a first women´s gold in the regional Olympics since 1982, but Japan held on for the win.

Minami Shimizu had opened the scoring for Japan, but Neha Goyal levelled the match shortly before half-time.

India´s women had romped through the tournament, scoring 39 goals and conceding just one before the final.

Their defeat comes after India´s men, who scored 76 goals in their five pool matches, lost their semi-final to Malaysia in a shoot-out on Thursday.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Afghanistan see off Ireland to clinch one-day series

Afghanistan see off Ireland to clinch one-day series
Curran gets Kohli as Pujara battles on for India

Curran gets Kohli as Pujara battles on for India
Kohli becomes second fastest Indian batsman to cross 6000 Test runs

Kohli becomes second fastest Indian batsman to cross 6000 Test runs
India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

Load More load more

Spotlight

Curran gets Kohli as Pujara battles on for India

Curran gets Kohli as Pujara battles on for India
Japan beat India 2-1 to claim women´s hockey gold

Japan beat India 2-1 to claim women´s hockey gold
Afghanistan see off Ireland to clinch one-day series

Afghanistan see off Ireland to clinch one-day series
´Toxic´ Venice signs up for women´s equality in film

´Toxic´ Venice signs up for women´s equality in film

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!