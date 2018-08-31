ECP allows overseas Pakistanis to vote through passports

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Friday that overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast their votes in by-polls through their passports.

The ECP had delivered a schedule for Pakistanis residing abroad to cast their votes in the by-polls to be held on October 14.

Spokesperson of the electoral body Nadeem Qasim had revealed that the voters will be assisted by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) via its online portal.

Furthermore it was revealed that a video has also been released to help voters get familiarized with the process which will go on from September 1 to 15.

Qasim stated the parliament will receive the report in reference to the overseas Pakistanis' voting process.

It was also mentioned that as per the directives it is essential to ensure that the ECP is satisfied with the plan which will be operated for the first time.

The scheme had launched after directives by the Chief Justice of Pakistan who had permitted overseas Pakistanis to partake in the by-polls through an online portal that permits them to exercise their democratic right anywhere in the world.