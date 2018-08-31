PM Imran expresses desire to work closely with Japan

Islamabad: State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and congratulated him on the recent election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and assuming the office of Premier.



The Japanese Minister also conveyed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s commitment to work closely with Prime Minister Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the State Minister for Foreign Affairs on his visit to Pakistan. He recalled the decades long relations between Pakistan and Japan. He conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through facilitating Japanese businesses.

The Japanese Minister of State expressed the strong desire of the government of Japan to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries based on long history of economic and development cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the desire to work closely with Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, investment, economic and human development. He recalled that JETRO in its 2018 report has recognized Pakistan as one of the top friendly destinations for Japanese investment.

Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of economic assistance provided by Japan in social sector projects. Prime Minister said that human resource development is a priority of his Government. Pakistan sought support in the education sector, science, technological cooperation and vocational training.

Prime Minister also extended invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Pakistan.