Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran expresses desire to work closely with Japan

Islamabad: State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and congratulated him on the recent election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and assuming the office of Premier.

The Japanese Minister also conveyed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s commitment to work closely with Prime Minister Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the State Minister for Foreign Affairs on his visit to Pakistan. He recalled the decades long relations between Pakistan and Japan. He conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through facilitating Japanese businesses.

The Japanese Minister of State expressed the strong desire of the government of Japan to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries based on long history of economic and development cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the desire to work closely with Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, investment, economic and human development. He recalled that JETRO in its 2018 report has recognized Pakistan as one of the top friendly destinations for Japanese investment.

Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of economic assistance provided by Japan in social sector projects. Prime Minister said that human resource development is a priority of his Government. Pakistan sought support in the education sector, science, technological cooperation and vocational training.

Prime Minister also extended invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues

Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues
Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior

Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior
Load More load more

Spotlight

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!