Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Rawalpindi: Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.



General Bajwa and Iranian Foreign Minister discussed regional security situation and other matters of mutual interest.

The Army Chief said, “Pakistan is taking sincere steps for peace and security in the region.”

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.