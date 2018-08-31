Juhi Chawla in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is on a visit to Pakistan these days, the 'Ishq' starlet posted a picture of her latest outing in Karachi on Friday.

An ecstatic Juhi, sharing about her lunch at the city's Boat Club with family friends, posted on Twitter:

"In Karachi, out for lunch to the Boat Club with family friends... and then to the movies ...a delightful Pakistani romcom 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani' ... which coincidentally had a full Indian girl/ Pakistani boy love story."

The 50-year-old actress also shared about her anticipation of the newly-released 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani', calling it a 'delightful Pakistani rom-com.'

This is not the actress' first time in Pakistan. Earlier, she had also come to in the country; in 2013 and 2016.