Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is on a visit to Pakistan these days, the 'Ishq' starlet posted a picture of her latest outing in Karachi on Friday. 

An ecstatic Juhi, sharing about her lunch at the city's Boat Club with   family friends, posted on Twitter: 

"In Karachi, out for lunch to the Boat Club with family friends... and then to the movies ...a delightful Pakistani romcom 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani' ... which coincidentally had a full Indian girl/ Pakistani boy love story." 

The 50-year-old actress  also shared about her anticipation of the newly-released 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani', calling it a 'delightful Pakistani rom-com.' 

This is not the actress' first time in Pakistan. Earlier, she had also come to in the country; in 2013 and 2016. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues

Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues
Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior

Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior
PIA wards off VIP culture with new 'No Protocol, No Seat Blocking' sign

PIA wards off VIP culture with new 'No Protocol, No Seat Blocking' sign

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!