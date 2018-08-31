Another minor loses arms due to high tension KE wires

KARACHI: Another child became the target of electrocution in Karachi due to a loose high tension wire, only a day after a minor was reported to have gone through a similar incident.

As per reports by Geo.tv, resident of Karachi’s Surjani Town, 11-year-old Haris was electrocuted from a loose low hanging high tension wire after he slipped and fell from the second floor of a madrassa and grabbed the wire for support.

Consequentially, the minor had to get both of his arms amputated due to severe burns.

Haris’ father has taken legal action again K-Electric for the negligence exhibited with high tension wires and presently the family awaits action to unfold.

Earlier, on Thursday, eight-year-old Umer of Ahsanabad also lost his arms due to a similar incident where he became the target of electrocution after a loose wire fell on him.

Omer’s case was taken notice of by Governor Imran Ismail while the power supply company condoled and extended support for the victim and his family.