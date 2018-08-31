Another minor loses arms due to high tension KE wires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Another child became the target of electrocution in Karachi due to a loose high tension wire, only a day after a minor was reported to have gone through a similar incident.
As per reports by Geo.tv, resident of Karachi’s Surjani Town, 11-year-old Haris was electrocuted from a loose low hanging high tension wire after he slipped and fell from the second floor of a madrassa and grabbed the wire for support.
Consequentially, the minor had to get both of his arms amputated due to severe burns.
Haris’ father has taken legal action again K-Electric for the negligence exhibited with high tension wires and presently the family awaits action to unfold.
Earlier, on Thursday, eight-year-old Umer of Ahsanabad also lost his arms due to a similar incident where he became the target of electrocution after a loose wire fell on him.
Omer’s case was taken notice of by Governor Imran Ismail while the power supply company condoled and extended support for the victim and his family.
