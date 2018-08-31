CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the case of controversial transfer of Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal under mysterious circumstances.



Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed to fix the matter for hearing on August 31.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has also issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Additional IGP Punjab, Abubakar Khuda Baksh (Inquiry Officer), RPO Sahiwal and DPO Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal, who was transferred, to appear in the court at principal seat, Islamabad, at 9.30am along with the inquiry report.