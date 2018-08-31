Fri August 31, 2018
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man’s Pakistan

Going the way of China

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the case of controversial transfer of Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal under mysterious circumstances.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed to fix the matter for hearing on August 31.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has also issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Additional IGP Punjab, Abubakar Khuda Baksh (Inquiry Officer), RPO Sahiwal and DPO Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal, who was transferred, to appear in the court at principal seat, Islamabad, at 9.30am along with the inquiry report.

