Thu August 30, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Blasphemous Dutch caricature competition cancelled: AP

 

Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker has cancelled a proposed blasphemous caricature competition that sparked protests in Pakistan.

According to AP, the event has been been cancelled by the organizer. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan taking strong stance on the issue of the blasphemous caricatures that have hurt sentiments across the Muslim world,  categorically stated that it is not the issue of a few people, it hurts the sentiments of the community of over a billion Muslims across the globe.

Khan said Pakistan government has already reached out to multiple countries of the OIC in order to present this issue of massive disrespect to Islam at the hands of a few individuals who are anti religion, and who try and rile up Western masses under the guise of “freedom of expression”.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had called for the expulsion of the Dutch ambassador on Wednesday as it launched a protest against a far-right Dutch politician’s plan for a blasphemous caricatures competition.

Several thousand activists gathered in the eastern city of Lahore for the demonstration organised by Tehreek-e-Labbaik against the competition.

Party leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi set out from Lahore’s historic centre at the head of a protest he aims to take through the towns of Punjab province to the capital Islamabad, where protesters will stage a sit-in to pressure Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan to cut diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

