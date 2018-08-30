Thu August 30, 2018
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

The right model

Simplicity with a twist

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

PM Imran Khan’s video message over blasphemous caricature competition

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken strong stance on the issue of the blasphemous caricatures that have hurt sentiments across the Muslim world.

In video message, Imran Khan he categorically stated that it is not the issue of a few people, it hurts the sentiments of the community of over a billion Muslims across the globe.

Khan said Pakistan government has already reached out to multiple countries of the OIC in order to present this issue of massive disrespect to Islam at the hands of a few individuals who are anti religion, and who try and rile up Western masses under the guise of “freedom of expression”.

“It is no form of freedom of expression to hurt the sentiments of a community of a billion people across the globe.”

It is up to the Muslim world to take a united stand, and be unanimous in its assertion at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session that the West needs to understand the sentiments of Muslims when it comes to love for our Holy Prophet (PBUH), Imran Khan said.

Pakistan will lead the narrative along with countries of the OIC for laws to be introduced that protects a massively peaceful global community against disrespect of such a manner, the PM asserted.

