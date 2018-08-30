Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) has decided to provide technical assistance to Sindh Health Department for establishment of quality excellence centers to reduce ratio of maternal and neonatal deaths.



"SHCC will provide technical assistance health department for capacity building of nutritionists, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists to bring improvement in maternal and child health", Dr Minhaj A. Qidwai, CEO SHCC said.

He said quality circle will be designed to improve coordination between pediatrics and gynecology departments within the premises of hospitals by filling gaps.

In this connection, he said a provincial consultation meeting on quality of care for reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health was organised by SHCC and UNICEF in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO), where all stakeholders were invited to get their feedback and point view for a comprehensive strategy.

Health experts from Baluchistan also participated in Sindh Consultation Meeting to implement quality of care for reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health strategy in their province.

Dr Qidwai said heads and medical superintendents of public sector hospitals will identify the health facilities to establish quality excellence centres for maternal child health, adding that SHCC will facilitate the government in capacity building of doctors.

He said expert recommendations will be implemented in the matter to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths.

However Chairperson SHCC Prof Dr S Tipu Sultan said all stakeholders were invited in Sindh consultative meeting to get their point view to improve quality healthcare.

He said this was first consultation meeting held to chalk out strategy to improve mother and child health from pregnancy time to child growth period.

Senior gynecologist Dr Sadiqa Jaffery said practicing obstetricians gynecologists should be engaged in such consultative awareness meetings to get positive results in future.

She said decisions have been taken in consultative meeting will help to reduce maternal and child deaths reported annually from the country.

Dr Razia Safdar of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination lauded the Sindh Health Care Commission for organizing Sindh consultative meeting.

Dr Sohail Sehto said Sindh health department said availability of doctors in hospitals and quality care initiatives are some positive steps taken by Sindh government

