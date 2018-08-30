Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Pakistan

PPI
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh

KARACHI:  Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) has decided to provide technical assistance to Sindh Health Department for establishment of quality excellence centers to reduce ratio of maternal and neonatal deaths.

"SHCC will provide technical assistance health department for capacity building of nutritionists, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists to bring improvement in maternal and child health", Dr Minhaj A. Qidwai, CEO  SHCC said.

He said quality circle will be designed to improve coordination between pediatrics and gynecology departments within the premises of hospitals by filling gaps.

 In this connection, he said a provincial consultation meeting on quality of care for reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health was organised by SHCC and UNICEF in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO), where all stakeholders were invited to get their feedback and point view for a comprehensive strategy.

 Health experts from Baluchistan also participated in Sindh Consultation Meeting to implement quality of care for reproductive, maternal, newborn,  and child health strategy in their province.

 Dr Qidwai said heads and medical superintendents of public sector hospitals will identify the health facilities to establish quality excellence centres for maternal child health, adding that SHCC will facilitate the government in capacity building of doctors.

 He said expert recommendations will be implemented in the matter  to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths.

 However Chairperson SHCC Prof Dr S Tipu Sultan said all stakeholders were invited in Sindh consultative meeting to get their point view to improve quality healthcare.

 He said this was first consultation meeting held to chalk out strategy to improve mother and child health from pregnancy time to child growth period.

 Senior gynecologist Dr Sadiqa Jaffery said practicing obstetricians gynecologists should be engaged in such consultative awareness meetings to get positive results in future.

 She said decisions have been taken in consultative meeting will help to reduce maternal and child deaths reported annually from the country.

 Dr Razia Safdar of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination lauded the Sindh Health Care Commission for organizing Sindh consultative meeting.

 Dr Sohail Sehto said Sindh health department  said availability of doctors in hospitals and quality care initiatives are some positive steps taken by Sindh government 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer
Govt wants early announcement of NFC award, Senate told

Govt wants early announcement of NFC award, Senate told
PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force, Shireen Mazari

PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force, Shireen Mazari
Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks

Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response