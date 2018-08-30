Govt wants early announcement of NFC award, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The government wanted early announcement of much delayed new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz said Thursday.

Responding to Mian Raza Rabbani's points of order regarding National Finance Commission Award in Senate, Shibli Faraz said that the finance minister had already stated that the new NFC was priority of the government.

On a point of order, PPP's leader Sherry Rehman regretted that the parliament and relevant stakeholders had not been taken on board and consulted regarding the decision to form a new regulatory body replacing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Press Council of Pakistan.

House leader Shibli Faraz said the PTI government believed in transparency and everything would be done in accordance with the law and Constitution.