Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Pakistan

APP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt wants early announcement of NFC award, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The government wanted early announcement of much delayed new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz said Thursday.

Responding to Mian Raza Rabbani's points of order regarding National Finance Commission Award in Senate, Shibli Faraz said that the finance minister had already stated that the new NFC was priority of the government.

On a point of order, PPP's leader Sherry Rehman regretted that the parliament and relevant stakeholders had not been taken on board and consulted regarding the decision to form a new regulatory body replacing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Press Council of Pakistan.

House leader  Shibli Faraz said the PTI government believed in transparency and everything would be done in accordance with the law and Constitution.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer
Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh

Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh
PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force, Shireen Mazari

PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force, Shireen Mazari
Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks

Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response