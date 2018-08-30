Thu August 30, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

With Bollywood beauty queen Alia Bhatt and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor under the eyes of the public, Karan Johar has stepped forth igniting their marriage buzz.

The acclaimed talk show host and director in his rapidly rising radio show ‘Calling Karan’ was faced by a query from the love-struck Sanju actor who asked for relationship advice for his ladylove, Alia.

The 35-year-old inquired how to behave following his several blunders his love life had to suffer through in the past, to which KJo responded: “Then you should exit that relationship. Because there’s no way you can make two mistakes, one after the other, without realising that something is actually wrong, Ranbir. So, I am sure, you know what I am talking about?”

Treading ahead the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star wanted to know if the filmmaker had a word of advice for his girlfriend.

“I’d tell her you are the best husband in the world and I have given her the advice to her already!” replied Karan.

