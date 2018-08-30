Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks

PTI leader Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan was already under fire until former film and stage actress Nargis decided to hit back at Punjab's Information and Culture Minister for his derogatory remarks.



In a recent video during a public gathering, the newly-elected minister made misogynistic remarks about the female artist stating that 'if he had the authority, he would have made Nargis offer Hajj and keep as much as 300 fasts a year'.

Citing which, Nargis called out the Information minister over his comments.

“Whoever this minister is, I have listened to his statement and I would only like to tell him that you are on a responsible post. Choose your words rightly. Such words are not used for any woman sitting back at home," Nargis said Thursday.

"Minister sahib, every individual has respect; be careful next time or else every respectable person reserves the right to take a legal action," she warned Chohan."

She added that neither does she discuss anyone nor she wants any person to discuss her.

On a separate occasion, the Punjab minister hurled abuses at private TV channel’s technical staff after he was grilled by the talk show host over his previous remarks.