Thu August 30, 2018
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

The right model

Simplicity with a twist

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Sports

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

JAKARTA: Japan beat Pakistan in Asian Games hockey with 1-0 on Thursday, disqualifying the country from reaching the finals.

In the first semi-final, Malaysia managed to defeat India after a penalty shootout.

Pakistan and India will be competing for the bronze medal.

Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games 2018 has been swept a way of disappointment over the country as it finished in the last four with only three medals, amongst the 37 participating countries, just above Afghanistan, Myanmar and Syria. 

