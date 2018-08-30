Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

JAKARTA: Japan beat Pakistan in Asian Games hockey with 1-0 on Thursday, disqualifying the country from reaching the finals.

In the first semi-final, Malaysia managed to defeat India after a penalty shootout.

Pakistan and India will be competing for the bronze medal.

Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games 2018 has been swept a way of disappointment over the country as it finished in the last four with only three medals, amongst the 37 participating countries, just above Afghanistan, Myanmar and Syria.