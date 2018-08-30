Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Japan beat Pakistan in Asian Games hockey with 1-0 on Thursday, disqualifying the country from reaching the finals.
In the first semi-final, Malaysia managed to defeat India after a penalty shootout.
Pakistan and India will be competing for the bronze medal.
Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games 2018 has been swept a way of disappointment over the country as it finished in the last four with only three medals, amongst the 37 participating countries, just above Afghanistan, Myanmar and Syria.
JAKARTA: Japan beat Pakistan in Asian Games hockey with 1-0 on Thursday, disqualifying the country from reaching the finals.
In the first semi-final, Malaysia managed to defeat India after a penalty shootout.
Pakistan and India will be competing for the bronze medal.
Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games 2018 has been swept a way of disappointment over the country as it finished in the last four with only three medals, amongst the 37 participating countries, just above Afghanistan, Myanmar and Syria.
Comments