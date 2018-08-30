Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Lately, Amitabh Bachchan was found vocal on the causes he supports during a media interaction for ‘Kaun Baneyga Crorepati 10 when a journalist confronted Big B with a question about his donations for Kerala flood victims.

Explaining why he needed to write a blog on the issue, the Bollywood superstar wrote, “I have to perforce speak of some of the activities undertaken by me in the last few days, perforce because the possibility of it being misrepresented or deliberately abused through misconception and misunderstanding stands a fair degree of perception and hence believable chance, or vice versa!”

Treading ahead, the Baghbaan starlet further said that he is sharing all these details only because it will encourage others to donate. “I say this not for the gain of appreciation but, with the hope that many more shall come forward to bring comfort to our brothers and sisters who are in the deepest of misery, and whenever there is need for more, I shall make effort again to muster up whatever more I can do,” Bachchan penned it down.

He also talked about how troubled he felt from the sacrifices of the soldiers on the borders and how they have been making, giving up their lives to protect the country, and to deny intrusion from outside forces.

Amidst, he also quoted Quran to explain it better, “I read somewhere that the Quran in gist states that, ‘Give your excess to them that have less, our efforts made in such direction shall certainly ease the pain of many that suffer.’’’

He brought it all to the centric point by concluding, “YES ... I face abuse and vulgarity towards me on my attitude and presence in the world .. of what I should do, of what I should not do .. of how I need to conduct my life .. of obnoxious accusations, malicious, vile, poisonous and evil intentioned .. of deeds that have no reference at all to me , directed and aimed simply because it comes with the terrain that I traverse .. it is to be expected .. it is to be borne .. it is to be swallowed”, summed up Bachan.