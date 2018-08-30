Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Lately, Amitabh Bachchan was found vocal on the causes he supports during a media interaction for ‘Kaun Baneyga Crorepati 10 when a journalist confronted Big B with a question about his donations for Kerala flood victims.

Explaining why he needed to write a blog on the issue, the Bollywood superstar wrote, “I have to perforce speak of some of the activities undertaken by me in the last few days, perforce because the possibility of it being misrepresented or deliberately abused through misconception and misunderstanding stands a fair degree of perception and hence believable chance, or vice versa!”

Treading ahead, the Baghbaan starlet further said that he is sharing all these details only because it will encourage others to donate. “I say this not for the gain of appreciation but, with the hope that many more shall come forward to bring comfort to our brothers and sisters who are in the deepest of misery, and whenever there is need for more, I shall make effort again to muster up whatever more I can do,” Bachchan penned it down.

He also talked about how troubled he felt from the sacrifices of the soldiers on the borders and how they have been making, giving up their lives to protect the country, and to deny intrusion from outside forces.

Amidst, he also quoted Quran to explain it better, “I read somewhere that the Quran in gist states that, ‘Give your excess to them that have less, our efforts made in such direction shall certainly ease the pain of many that suffer.’’’

He brought it all to the centric point by concluding, “YES ... I face abuse and vulgarity towards me on my attitude and presence in the world .. of what I should do, of what I should not do .. of how I need to conduct my life .. of obnoxious accusations, malicious, vile, poisonous and evil intentioned .. of deeds that have no reference at all to me , directed and aimed simply because it comes with the terrain that I traverse .. it is to be expected .. it is to be borne .. it is to be swallowed”, summed up Bachan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Are Ranbir and Alias’s families gathering over a dinner soon?

Are Ranbir and Alias’s families gathering over a dinner soon?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday

London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response