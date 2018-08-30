Thu August 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

PM, cabinet proud to meet command of world’s best army: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet were proud to meet command of the world’s best army.

In a Twitter statement on Thursday, Chaudhry said the detailed briefing given to the prime minister and his cabinet at general headquarters (GHQ) was of great value.

“With close coordination and cooperation amongst all institutions we shall overcome all challenges confronting Pakistan,” he said.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi accompanied the PM.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa received the prime minister as he arrived at the GHQ to get the briefing on internal and external security challenges confronting the nation.

On Monday, the COAS called on the prime minister at the PM Office. "Both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace," the statement issued after the meeting said.

