Sheikh Rasheed announces free travel for senior citizens in railways

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has announced free travel service for senior citizens aged 75 years and above in the railways.



Talking to media here Thursday, Sheikh Rasheed said railways is a service for 200 million people of Pakistan and senior citizens aged 75 and above can avail this service totally free.

He said the entire railways is being presented for the entrepreneurs to invest, adding that Railways officials had been given target of 100 per cent increase in the freight.

Sheikh Rasheed urged the nation to give him time of three to four months for bringing improvements in the railways.