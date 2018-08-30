Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for talks with the Pakistani leadership, Geo News reported.



Iranian Foreign Minister was received by senior officials of Pakistan’s Foreign Office upon his arrival at the arrival at the airport.

Javed Zarif will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his official visit, Foreign Office said.



Earlier, answering a question about Iran's Chahbahar port, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Chabahar and Gwadar ports are complementary to each other, and we need to move ahead jointly while securing Pakistan's interest.

He said Pakistan and Iran have historical bilateral relations, and these visits further strengthen the relationship.