No decision to expel Dutch envoy over sacrilegious sketches: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said no decision had been taken so far on expelling the Dutch ambassador over the issue of blasphemous sketches contest.



Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal at a weekly press briefing said Pakistan had taken serious note to the nefarious plan of the Dutch parliamentarian on holding a blasphemous caricature contest.

He said Pakistan had raised the issue at relevant platforms and the Foreign Minister had sent letters to the OIC Secretary General and his counterparts of Muslim countries, stressing collective efforts.

He said the OIC group of ambassadors in Geneva would take up the issue at the session on human rights to be held in Geneva on September 10. He said Pakistan would also raise the matter at the forum of United Nations General Assembly.

Whether Pakistan planned to suspend its social media services to check blasphemous matter, Faisal said it was a very sensitive yet emotional issue for all, however, “extreme step would not be taken unnecessarily.”