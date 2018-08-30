Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

World

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump takes aim at Watergate scandal reporter Carl Bernstein

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took aim at Carl Bernstein, one of the reporters who helped bring down Richard Nixon´s presidency, accusing him of making up stories.

Bernstein and Bob Woodward led the Washington Post team that investigated the 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex, which eventually led back to the White House, prompting a scandal that forced Nixon to resign in 1974.

"Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country!" Trump tweeted.

He also slammed CNN -- a frequent target of criticism from the president -- saying that the network "is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake."

Bernstein was one of the reporters on a CNN story that quoted sources as saying Trump´s former attorney Michael Cohen claimed the US president knew in advance about a June 2016 meeting in which Russians were expected to share dirt on then-election rival Hillary Clinton.

The story has since been called into question as one of the sources -- Cohen´s own lawyer Lanny Davis -- recanted, but the network has stood by it.

The network hit back, replying to Trump´s tweet.

"Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them," it said.

Bernstein also pushed back against the president.

"I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties. No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press," he wrote on Twitter.

"@CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting," Bernstein added.

Trump´s attack on Bernstein comes as the White House braces for the release of a book by Woodward.

"Fear: Trump in the White House," which comes out on September 11, "reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside Donald Trump´s White House and how the president makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies," publisher Simon & Schuster said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Imran-Pompeo call dispute: Pakistan wants to ‘move on’

Imran-Pompeo call dispute: Pakistan wants to ‘move on’
After seven-year-old complains, all sexist road signs to be replaced in New Zealand

After seven-year-old complains, all sexist road signs to be replaced in New Zealand

Google Trends: Salma Hayek renewed vows and it becomes top search item in Saudi Arabia

Google Trends: Salma Hayek renewed vows and it becomes top search item in Saudi Arabia
Trump idea on regulating Google ‘unfathomable’

Trump idea on regulating Google ‘unfathomable’
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response